LETTER: fluoride in the water, rainbows on the crosswalks

Mayor and Council of Fort St. John BC

I write to you today with something that is very puzzling to me. Regarding Rainbow Crosswalk and Fluoride in Drinking Water.

Let’s start with Fluoride in Drinking Water. I, and many others have sent letters to Mayor and Council about the harms of Fluoride. Many of us submitted factual studies to back up our claims. It’s interesting to know that there are only 3 Municipalities in British Columbia that add Fluoride into the drinking water. If Fluoride is so safe, why are more Municipalities not doing the same? In a response to a letter written to Mayor and Council, Byron Stewart stated that, if we (City of FSJ) were to change this, a REFERENDUM would have to be put forth to the Citizens of FSJ.

Fair enough. I suggest a postcard, mailed to each address in FSJ, with return postage. Participants fill out the BALLOT and drop it into the Mailbox. A simple question: Do you want Fluoride in your Drinking Water? YES or NO. Keep it simple.

Yes, I understand that this will cost money. This is a Democratic way of voting in favor, or not in favor of SOMETHING

