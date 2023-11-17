Letter: Fluoride shouldn’t be in the water

A WHO study showed that there was no difference in dental cavities in fluoridated and un-fluoridated areas of the world.

Fluoride doesn’t prevent cavities, so why are we using it?

Does the water company tell us of the dangers — cancer, thyroid, osteoarthritis, fluorosis, IQ, etc. ?

The union representing professionals (scientists, engineers, attorneys) at the Food and Drug Administration is currently suing the FDA to eliminate fluoride.

Fluoride is intended to be used on the teeth and not to be taken orally. So why is water fluoridated?

Most of the fluoride goes on your tomatoes, peppers, onions, apples, peaches, and pears, and into your animals (dogs, cats, gerbils and chickens) and directly in the ground water.