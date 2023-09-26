Newman’s Fluoridated Water to Battle Tooth Decay

Residents of Newman in WA’s Pilbara region will benefit from the recent addition of fluoride to their water supply.

Fluoridation of Newman’s water supply is part of a broad long-term strategy to combat tooth decay across Western Australia.

This measure brings Newman into line with major communities in the region including Hedland, Roebourne, Karratha and Dampier.

WA’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Andrew Robertson said that fluoridated drinking water played an important role in supporting oral health outcomes for the local community.

“Poor oral health can impact an individual in several ways including their ability to eat, sleep and speak,” he said.

“It is also associated with a range of medical conditions such as heart and lung infections, cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Fluoridation of drinking water is a significant step towards improving the oral health and wellbeing of residents of Newman.

The majority of Western Australians have benefited from having the tooth-strengthening mineral added to their water supply for more than 40 years.

As of today, around 92 per cent of WA’s population has access to fluoridated drinking water.

Fluoridating community water supplies is a key element of the National Oral Health Plan and is supported by the National Health and Medical Research Council, the WA Branch of the Australian Dental Association and local community dental practices in the Pilbara.

Water Corporation, as the water service provider for Newman, will manage the fluoridation of the water supply.

The Department of Health will monitor the water quality and fluoridation process to ensure compliance with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines and the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Act 1966.

