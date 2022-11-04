No plans for fluoridation in North Canterbury.

North Canterbury’s three councils have no plans to introduce fluorideinto drinking supplies.

The issue of fluoridation has been hotting up around the country since the passing of the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Act 2021.

The new legislation gives the director-general of health the power to direct councils to fluoridate drinking water supplies, but no directive has been issued to the Kaik?ura, Hurunui or Waimakariri councils so far.

All three councils said it was unlikely any fluoridation will be introduced before July 2024, when it is proposed the new Three Waters entities woul



Former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield wrote to councils in December last year to confirm fluoridation of supplies serving more than 500 people would be required under the Act.