Owensville looks at improvements, changes to water and sewer services

OWENSVILLE — Dating back to around 2010, according to Superintendent Billy Ross, the town of Owensville has been on a sewer ban warning from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
This year is no different, as the town has received a letter stating the fact recently.
Town Board President Dwayne Matsel said that the warning can keep the town from adding new customers on the sewer system because the capacity is near 100% or sometimes greater.
“We were at about 130% a couple years ago,” Matsel said.
Ross said that he hopes the issues will improve as work is done on the sewer system, but he is looking at other ways to remedy the problem.
He provided information to the town board on a camera system that could go into lines that were about 2 inches wide. Ross said with this, they could inspect the laterals at each residence and check for sewer infiltration at every level.
The system would also work with equipment the town already owns to let the crews know exactly where the problem areas were.
The board decided to hold off on the camera at the time being and explore it further.
Ross also recommended that the town remove fluoride from the water treatment.
