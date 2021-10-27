Plant workers killed in industrial accidents identified; here’s what investigators say happened

If nitrogen was, in fact, what was released at BASF in the earlier, Oct. 15 incident, it wasn’t clear from the State Police summary or the DEQ report how the nitrogen exposure led to Armstead’s death or what led to the brief hospitalization of another worker at BASF.

That worker, who has not been identified, was placed under observation for several hours and later released, troopers said.

State hazardous material officials said they are still trying to nail down the nature of the release at BASF on Oct. 15. They had initially been told the release involved both nitrogen and chlorobenzene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed chlorobenzene was not involved and confirmation on nitrogen’s involvement is still being investigated,” the summary from troopers says.

The DEQ report also identifies the Oct. 15 release at BASF as nitrogen gas.

Chlorobenzene is a colorless liquid solvent that, in acute exposures, can attack the nervous system.

Both people exposed to the suspected nitrogen worked for a contractor at BASF, the Zachary Group. The company had not previously identified the employees in a statement but expressed officials’ condolences and the willingness to work with the pending investigations.

The Zachary Group contractors had been installing equipment at BASF’s methylene diphenyl diisocyanate unit, also known as MDI, as part of a “turnaround” job, the DEQ report says.

A “turnaround” is industry lingo for any kind of long-term maintenance work that can lead to a slowdown or halt in production while equipment is repaired or replaced. While BASF has contract workers on site on a regular basis, contractors also are often brought in to add to manpower during a turnaround.

MDI is a raw material for polyurethanes, insulating foams and adhesives, BASF says.

The Oct. 21 incident at BASF happened in a different unit of the large complex.

The DEQ reports on the BASF and Honeywell incidents were made public late Tuesday or early Wednesday in an agency database.

