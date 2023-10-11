Public notice: Water fluoridation to be discontinued in the Central Highlands region

On October 11, Central Highlands Regional Council voted to cease the fluoridation of water in its treatment plants. This decision is in line with 19 other Queensland councils, many of these being our immediate neighbours, who have stopped fluoridating their water supplies since a change was made to the Water Fluoridation Act in 2013.

The Central Highlands is home to a modern, contemporary group of communities. It is reasonable to expect that our community members would want to have a choice over what they consume.

Currently, only certain areas of the Central Highlands have been receiving fluoridated water. This is in-line with the previous mandated requirements around population size of towns, however it creates an inequity across the region. The operational cost associating with fluoridating the water supply, would be better directed towards preventative maintenance and critical asset purchasing.

The fluoridation of water is a matter of individual preference. Local government does not bear the responsibility for healthcare, and council promotes the idea of residents making well informed decisions for themselves.

Fluoride is readily available in many forms and easily sourced locally. You should consult your healthcare professional for advice on fluoride consumption moving forward.

Check out the Qld Health factsheet on fluoride here chrc.info/fluoridationFAQ

If you have any enquiries, please contact council on 1300 242 686.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.chrc.qld.gov.au/about-council/news/public-notice-water-fluoridation-discontinued-in-the-central-highlands-region/