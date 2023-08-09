Research links excessive fluoride use to pituitary gland malfunction

The initial findings of a groundbreaking study conducted by a group of leading medical institute researchers recently on animal models shows that high levels of fluoride exposure may disrupt the pituitary gland’s hormone production and release mechanisms.

While this study contributes valuable insights into the potential hazards of consuming excessive fluoride, experts stress the necessity for further exploration through human trials to establish more definitive conclusions. Until more conclusive evidence is available, they advise individuals to adhere to recommended fluoride intake levels.

This study, which has been published in a renowned scientific journal, sheds light on growing concerns surrounding the widespread presence of fluoride in water supplies and dental products.

The pituitary gland, often referred to as the “master gland,” plays a pivotal role in regulating various bodily functions by secreting hormones. While previous studies have already established a link between excessive fluoride consumption and negative effects on dental health, the new research takes a step further by investigating the potential repercussions on the endocrine system.

Through extensive experimentation on animal models, the research team meticulously examined how varying concentrations of fluorideaffected the pituitary gland. Initial findings indicate that elevated levels of fluoride exposure might disrupt the gland‘s ability to produce and release hormones effectively.

Public health authorities and researchers are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of daily fluoride exposure. As researchers diligently strive to uncover more knowledge about how fluoride impacts the pituitary gland, regular updates regarding this study are expected.

For those who have concerns about their fluoride consumption, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals and following dental health guidelines are recommended to maintain optimal oral hygiene. Raising public awareness and implementing proper regulations continue to play a pivotal role in managing fluoride exposure and promoting overall well-being.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.dentalnewspk.com/08-Aug-2023/research-links-excessive-fluoride-use-to-pituitary-gland-malfunction