ONGOLE: In view of the severe water scarcity and fluoride contamination in several villages located in the western part of the district, especially the villages falling under six Assembly segments of the district, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy initiated a safe drinking water supply scheme by spending his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds.

In this direction, the MP Office on Sunday announced that as many as 32 reverse osmosis (RO) plants would be installed in all 32 villages falling under five Assembly segment limits of the district soon with

an estimated cost of Rs 3.25 crore.

Of the total amount, Rs 2.50 crore funds will be provided by the State Power Finance Corporation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the remaining will be provided by the Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from his MPLADS funds.

“Each RO unit will require around Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh each and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon in this regard. The construction works will commence soon under the supervision of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Engineering wing,” the MP Office stated.

The RO water plants will be established in 12 villages in Kanigiri constituency limits, three villages in Markapur constituency limits, four villages in Giddalur limits, five villages in Yerragondapalem (Y Palem) segment limits, two villages in Kondapi segment, and six villages of Darsi constituency limits covering around 23 out of total 38 mandals of the district.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2023/sep/25/ro-water-plants-for-32-ongole-villages-2618016.html