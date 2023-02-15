Science on Fluoride’s Effects on Children Set for Court Release.

A federal health agency has agreed to publicly release scientific analyses about the safety of fluoride in drinking water, which will allow a federal district court to lift a protective order that has shielded the information from release.

Judge Edward M. Chen of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said on Tuesday that he’ll make two federal studies and related information public on or before March 15.

That’s the deadline by which the National Toxicology Program (NTP) will post on its website the most recent analyses it has compiled on fluoride in advance of a scientific …