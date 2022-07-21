STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Water Authority took a step that will affect the water of residents in the borough.

The approved vote now means that the water authority will begin the process to stop adding fluoride to its water.

“I don’t feel that it’s our role to medicate, in this case, with a substance that is being shown to be harmful in a lot of peer-reviewed literature,” Board Member Jason Grottini said.