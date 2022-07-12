Supply Chain Issues Mean No Fluoride In The Water For Now – in Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester.

Fluoride stopped being added to water at the Rye Lake Pump Station on July 7, affecting customers in Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester.
RYE, NY — Supply chain issues are being blamed for an unexpected, but temporary change in our drinking water.
On Tuesday afternoon, Veolia Water New York announced that due to supply chain issues, Westchester Joint Water Works (WJWW) stopped adding fluoride to the water at the Rye Lake Pump Station on Thursday, July 7.
WJWW is one of the main sources of water that Veolia delivers to Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester customers.
While fluoride is added to the water supply to help fight tooth decay, it is not an essential component of water treatment and the water will continue to be acceptable for all regular uses.
Veolia anticipates that WJWW will resume fluoridation at its Rye Lake Pump Station by Friday, July 15.
