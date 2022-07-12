Supply Chain Issues Mean No Fluoride In The Water For Now – in Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester.

RYE, NY — Supply chain issues are being blamed for an unexpected, but temporary change in our drinking water.

On Tuesday afternoon, Veolia Water New York announced that due to supply chain issues, Westchester Joint Water Works (WJWW) stopped adding fluoride to the water at the Rye Lake Pump Station on Thursday, July 7.

WJWW is one of the main sources of water that Veolia delivers to Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester customers.