Tenkiller Water Treatment Plant gets quality award

The Tahlequah Lake Tenkiller Water Treatment Plant has received the 2020 Water Fluoridation Quality Award.
This award recognizes public water systems in Oklahoma that, for 12 months of the year, adjust the fluoride in water to the optimal level recommended for the prevention of tooth decay.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Dental Association recognize community water fluoridation as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. The effectiveness of water fluoridation in the prevention of tooth decay is well-documented. By reducing the need for fillings and tooth extractions, fluoridation saves money for families and taxpayers.
This is a big step forward for public health within our community which positively affects citizens of all ages by reducing dental decay. We are proud to see that our local water treatment facility staff is being recognized on a state level with this achievement of excellence, said Tina Johnson, assistant deputy commissioner and regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The OSDH encourages all applicable public water systems to implement community water fluoridation. For more information about the Community Water Fluoridation Program, visit www.oklahoma.gov/health.