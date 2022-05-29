Third-party advertisers funnelled more than $2M into Calgary election

There was big spending from parties looking to sway votes in the fluoridation plebiscite, but only one side disclosed their finances

Darren Makowichuk/Postmedia

Third-party advertisers collectively spent more than $2 million on their efforts to influence Calgary’s municipal election last fall.

That’s according to disclosures from the eight registered TPAs in the 2021 municipal election obtained by Postmedia via a freedom of information request, which show a collective $2.23 million in spending between the political-action committees. The lion’s share of that spending came from just two of the TPAs: Calgary’s Future and Calgary Tomorrow. Calgary’s Future was funded primarily by several major unions which represent civic workers, with the bulk of their donations coming from the Canadian Union of Public Employees Locals 37 and 38 and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 583. Overall, they raised $1.71 million, and spent $1.62 million on their campaign. They endorsed 14 candidates for council, nine of whom were elected, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek. Calgary Tomorrow, which had the singular focus of supporting former councillor Jeff Davison’s failed mayoral bid, raised about $422,000 and spent an estimated $394,000 on its campaign. That’s in addition to the $360,000 spent by Davison’s campaign, which saw him finish a distant third behind Gondek and runner-up Jeromy Farkas. The other six TPAs spent considerably less, ranging from a high of $106,000 for the Look Forward Society for Political Action of Alberta to only $625 for ABC Ward 12 YYC. Under provincial law, TPAs can endorse candidates and spend money to publicly promote their preferred choices. They have more freedom than individual campaigns in accepting money: unlike candidates, they can accept corporate or union donations, and they can accept up to $30,000 from a single source, six times the limit for council campaigns. Disclosures from TPAs on where they raised their money and how they spent it were due to Elections Calgary by March 1, but the city refused to disclose them publicly, instead requiring freedom of information requests to access them. The city’s release of the disclosures redacted the names of financial contributors to the TPAs. That drew criticism from some, including former Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who questioned the decision to redact names and called for reform to election financing laws. “This is really upsetting. The legislation clearly requires disclosure … Donors I spoke to certainly knew their contributions would be disclosed,” Nenshi said on Twitter. “We need much better legislation now.” Financial disclosures for election candidates were made public at the beginning of March, with the names of donors included.

Those disclosures showed candidates spent big in their pursuit of a seat on council, especially the mayoral frontrunners; Gondek’s campaign spent more than $633,000, and Farkas’s expenses totalled about $821,000.