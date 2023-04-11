Trial on Fluoride Drinking Water Science to Start in January

A trial in a case aimed at declaring fluoride so risky that its use in drinking water to fight cavities would have to be banned is set to begin Jan. 29, a federal judge said Tuesday.

Judge Edward M. Chen, with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, set the date during a case status conference.

The nearly six-year lawsuit has taken years to come to trial due to repeated delays in a scientific report on fluoride’s potential to harm IQ. The National Toxicology Program, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, issued a draft …