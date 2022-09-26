Water fluoridation hasn’t been associated with cognitive or other health problems so far, contrary to widespread claims.

FAN NOTE: Who checks the fact checkers? Lazy journalism. Health Feedback lies by omission here – no mention whatsoever of NIH-funded longitudinal studies showing water fluoridation HAS been associated with strong cognitive deficits in children.

CLAIM: “Harvard Study Confirms: Fluoride Reduces Children’s IQ

Factually inaccurate: The Harvard study didn’t confirm that fluoride reduces children’s IQ. The study established correlations between fluoride levels and children’s IQ, but it didn’t demonstrate that fluoride caused the observed differences in IQ scores.

Inadequate support: There is currently no evidence indicating that the levels of fluoride used in community water programs cause cognitive or other serious health problems.

KEY TAKE AWAY

Fluoride is an element that has been shown to strengthen the tooth enamel. Fluoride occurs naturally in water but in amounts that are generally too low to provide health benefits. Many countries, including the U.S., add fluoride to tap water as a public health measure to reduce tooth decay in the population. While very high levels of fluoride can be toxic to humans, the concentrations used in community water fluoridation are much lower and haven’t been associated with harmful effects on health.