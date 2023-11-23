Whangarei District Council Stalls Fluoridation Until “Unlawful” Court Ruling Resloved

On November the 23rd, water fluoridation was on the Whangarei District Council’s agenda again. Whangarei District councillors have chosen to pause work to fluoridate the water supply, as Rotorua Lakes Council has done recently, [1].

The Director-General of Health’s directive to councils to fluoridate was found to be unlawful in the recent ruling in the case between New Health NZ and the Director-General of Health [2], and the position of the Ministry of Health has yet to be resolved.

On November the 23rd, Councillor Gavin Benney made a procedural motion that Council cease work on fluoridating Whangarei water supplies until the legal position has been clarified. There appeared to be no opposition to this.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IzTDXIxv0w1q/