Yay? Or nay? No decision yet on water fluoridation

LYNDEN — More than a month ago, Lynden City Council approved two motions. The first was to move water fluoridation talks to a future meeting. The second was to direct city staff to schedule a public hearing on the subject.
In April 2023, Gov. Jay Inslee passed House Bill 1251 requiring that public water systems considering adding or removing fluoride from water systems must notify communities at least 90 days before a vote or decision is made. At council’s Oct. 16 meeting, Council Member Gary Bode motioned to set the public hearing for Feb. 20. With that motion failing, Council Member Brent Lenssen made a motion to just put this topic aside until Jan. 2. His motion was approved 5-to-0. Council Members Kyle Strengholt and Nick Laninga were absent.
The voice of the people
At the recent meeting, exactly a dozen community members spoke during the public comment period with both sides taking turns about why the city should or should not remove fluoride.
Lynden resident Mary Lou Childs kicked off the conversation supporting the decision to remove fluoride. She said the argument at hand is not about whether fluoride is good or bad for humans but rather if the government is in a position to make decisions about citizens’ health.
“Especially where there is a serious concern, people should decide for themselves,” she said. “In western Washington, almost everybody is low in vitamin D. Maybe we should add that to the drinking water. But then you think, ‘Why can’t people just buy their own supplements?’ Well, they should do that with fluoride too. If they want fluoride, they should buy their own fluoride.”
She also quoted prices from Amazon where people can buy fluoride supplements at affordable prices if they so choose.
Working as a Mercedes-Benz technician, Robert Taylor outright said he knows nothing about healthcare or dentistry. But comparing the subject matter to his trade, he said, “I would never presume to tell Mercedes-Benz what kind of chemical formulation should go into their engine oil. … I think God wants us to drink pure water. I’ve heard the phrase, ‘Naturally occurring fluoride.’ But I don’t think that’s what we have in Lynden’s water.”
“I don’t think it’s government’s place to be telling me what kind of healthcare I should be doing. I think we just recently had a negative experience with government trying to do that,” Taylor said. “I appreciate government. I appreciate what you do. I guess if you want to really get into healthcare, maybe we could ban all the sugar products in Lynden. We could go to all the 7/11’s and tell them they got to take out their sugar sodas because I think that would do a lot more for dentistry than putting this chemical in our water. I want pure water.”
At the time council approved Lenssen’s motion, another resident, Elisha Wyant, also a member with the Lynden Against Its Toxic Water Facebook group, said “somebody have a backbone” to the council members, showing her frustration with their decision to postpone the topic until next year.
On the other side
On the other side, various dentists spoke in favor of keeping fluoride in the city’s water. Dr. Grant McClendon ,who works at Bellingham Bay Dental, said he’s seen tooth decay in all ages from children less than a year old to people exceeding 100 years old. He said when people have their teeth removed, it takes years off their life because without teeth, folks can’t eat, and if they can’t eat, they die.
Dr. Seth Swanson also works at Bellingham Bay Dental, and he said he’s seen an improvement in dental health in people from the Lynden area compared to other non-fluoridated communities.
“Fluoride is helpful in the development of teeth as the enamel incorporates fluoride into its enamel matrix,” Swanson said. “When fluoride is incorporated into the enamel matrix, it strengthens the tooth to guard against acids and also fights the bacteria that cause cavities. When fluoride is not present in the water, I recommend children take supplements.”
He said he gives his own children fluoride supplements as well as advocates for fluoride toothpaste to all his patients. Regarding the various studies about this topic, he said, “In dental school, we were taught to practice evidence-based dentistry. We were taught how to analyze information and how to evaluate legitimate sources. Fluoride has been heavily studied for over 70 years and is highly recommended by the American Dental Association.”
“A vast majority of dentists in the U.S. believe the fluoride in the water helps the public. And fluoride is the best way to prevent cavities,” he said. “My concern is that the people advocating for the removal of fluoride do not have the scientific background and dental experience to justify the removal of fluoride from the city water.”
In addition to people using their voices to support or oppose water fluoridation, ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) language app, checked into the game to play its role in the conversation.
‘It should be their choice …’
Dr. Jonathan Henry works at Unity Care NW in Bellingham. During his four-minute speaking slot, he asked his phone if fluoride in city water is toxic or safe. It responded that fluoride in city water is not considered toxic as long as it stays within its recommended level that is set by health authorities.
“When fluoride is present in drinking water at appropriate concentrations, it can help strengthen tooth enamel and reduce the risk of dental cavities. However like many substances, excessive exposure to fluoride can lead to potential health issues. Overconsumption of fluoride can result in dental fluorosis, which is a cosmetic issue affecting tooth enamel, or, in rare cases, skeletal fluorosis, which is a condition affecting bones,” Henry said as he read the app’s answer. “It’s important to trust and follow the guidance of local and national health authorities regarding water fluoridation. … If you have concerns about fluoride in your local water supply, it’s advisable to consult with local health officials or dental professionals for information specific to your community.”
In response to Henry’s statements, Lynden resident and Facebook group member Becki Taylor said there have been community members who have signed petitions to remove fluoride from the water because they believe it should be their choice what their bodies consume.
“You as dentists can give it to your children. You have fresh access to it. You can advocate for fluoride to your people who choose to come to your office and say, ‘Yes, I would like you to put fluoride on my teeth.’ And then some will come in and say, ‘No thank you. I would rather not have fluoride.’ And they have to honor that,” said Taylor. “Those dentists who are up here talking to you have to honor the choice of the people who come to their practice. They don’t push and make every single person who walks in their door put fluoride [on their teeth]. But every single person in the city of Lynden is forced to drink fluoride in their water every single day at every age.”
The next Lynden City Council meeting will be Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at 205 4th St.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.lyndentribune.com/news/yay-or-nay-no-decision-yet-on-water-fluoridation/article_7e199818-740d-11ee-9168-ffb892f37dbb.html