In this review, occurrence of fluoride ion has been highlighted with its worldwide and national scenario.
The effect of fluoride ions in the environment, as well as the human body, was elaborated.
Fluoride detection technologies with special reference to Sensor based technologies
Removal techniques were discussed including process mechanism and economics.
Future recommendations were put forward in the field of fluoride removal.
Fluoride contamination has become a considerable threat to our society worldwide. Fluoride in drinking water is primarily due to rich fluoride soil, volcanic activity, forage, grasses and grains, and anthropogenic reasons. World Health Organization has regulated the upper limit for fluoride in drinking water to be 1.5 mg/L while different countries have set their standards according to their circumstances. Excess amounts of fluoride ions in drinking water can cause dental fluorosis, skeletal fluorosis, arthritis, bone damage, osteoporosis, muscular damage, fatigue, joint-related problems, and chronicle issues. In extreme conditions, it could adversely damage the heart, arteries, kidney, liver, endocrine glands, neuron system, and several other delicate parts of a living organism, briefed in the present article. Moreover, a comprehensive scenario for the situations in countries like, China, Canada, Mexico, United States, Yemen, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, Australia, and India affected with high fluoride levels in ground water has been described. To analyze the presence of fluoride molecule, out of different detections methods, ion selective and colorimetric method has been adopted for real situation in the field of water application. Also, different methods to remove fluoride from water like reverse osmosis, nano filtration, adsorption, ion-exchange, and precipitation/coagulation with their removal mechanism were highlighted in the review. Moreover, the applicability of the approach with the prospect of country’s economic status has been discussed, due to high cost and maintenance the membrane technology is not popular in developing countries like India, Senegal, Tanzania, and Kenya which employ adsorption and coagulation-precipitation for fluoride removal. It is noticeable from literature study that different approaches show unique potential for defluoridation. Some key parameters and mechanistic adaptations which could pave the defluoridation methods to newer horizons have been put forward.
*Original study online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969721056795
Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards.
Excerpts: Summary Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to establish exposure standards for contaminants in public drinking-water systems that might cause any adverse effects on human health. These standards include the maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG), the maximum contaminant level (MCL), and the secondary
European Commission: Opinions on the 2011 SCHER report on fluoridation for the Layman
European Commission: Opinions on the 2011 SCHER report on fluoridation for the Layman About this publication on Fluoridation Online at https://ec.europa.eu/health/scientific_committees/opinions_layman/fluoridation/en/about.htm 1. Source for this Publication The texts in level 3 are directly sourced from “Critical review of any new evidence on the hazard profile, health effects, and human exposure to fluoride and the fluoridating
The pathogenesis of endemic fluorosis: Research progress in the last 5 years.
Fluorine is one of the trace elements necessary for health. It has many physiological functions, and participates in normal metabolism. However, fluorine has paradoxical effects on the body. Many studies have shown that tissues and organs of humans and animals appear to suffer different degrees of damage after long-term direct
Neuro-medical manifestations of fluorosis in populations living in the Main Ethiopian Rift Valley.
Prolonged exposure to higher concentrations of fluoride (> 1.5 mg/L) is associated with dental and skeletal fluorosis. The effects of fluoride on dental and skeletal system have been studied extensively; however, the neurological consequences of fluoride in population-based studies are limited. The study aims to assess the epidemiology of neurological
Dental fluorosis, nutritional status, kidney damage, and thyroid function along with bone metabolic indicators in school-going children living in fluoride- affected hilly areas of Doda District, Jammu and Kashmir, India.
A case-control study was undertaken among the school children aged 8-15 years to know the presence and severity of dental fluorosis, nutrition and kidney status, and thyroid function along with bone metabolic indicators in Doda district situated at high altitude where drinking water was contaminated and heat stress. This study
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Severe Dental Fluorosis: Perception and Psychological Impact
[caption id="attachment_8879" align="aligncenter" width="550"] Severe fluorosis - Photograph by David Kennedy, DDS[/caption] In its severe forms, dental fluorosis causes highly disfiguring brown and black staining of the teeth, which can cause chronic embarrassment and social anxiety for the impacted child. In 1984, a panel from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) warned
Fluoride & IQ: 70 Studies
As of June 2021, a total of 78 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 70 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
Dental Fluorosis Impacts Dentin in Addition to Enamel
Dental fluorosis is a mineralization defect of tooth enamel marked by increased subsurface porosity. The enamel, however, is not the only component of teeth that is effected. As several studies have demonstrated, dental fluorosis can also impair the mineralization of dentin as well. As noted in one review: "The fact that
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
