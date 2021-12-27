This cohort study examines the incidence of dental caries in children and adolescents of varying income levels living in areas with vs without water fluoridation.

By age 11 years, an American child living in poverty has twice the level of dental caries (tooth decay) as one living at 3 times the poverty threshold.1 To achieve the Healthy People 2020 overarching goal of health equity, interventions must preferentially prevent disease at the lower end of the income distribution. Research conducted in Canada2 suggests that water fluoridation might reduce inequality, but that possibility has not been investigated in the United States. We used 2 nationally representative data sets to investigate whether water fluoridation attenuated income-related inequality in dental caries among US children and adolescents.

Methods In this cross-sectional epidemiologic investigation, we merged county-level fluoridation data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Water Fluoridation Reporting System with dental caries data from 1999-2004 and 2011-2014 cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).3 Counties were classified as predominantly fluoridated where 75% or more of the population was served by fluoridated water and otherwise as less fluoridated. Dental caries was quantified as the sum of decayed and filled primary (ie, deciduous) tooth surfaces (dfs) for children aged 2 to 10 years (n?=?5835), and the sum of decayed, missing, and filled permanent tooth surfaces (DMFS) for those aged 6 to 17 years (n?=?8384). The University of North Carolina’s Office of Human Research Ethics determined that this study does not constitute human subjects research. We regressed dental caries on family income to poverty ratio (modeled as a continuous variable), county fluoridation status (dichotomous variable), and the interaction of those variables, adjusting for survey cycle, age, sex, race/ethnicity, rural-urban location, and time since last dental visit. Analysis took account of the NHANES complex survey design, producing estimates for the US child and adolescent populations. Data analysis was conducted between July 2017 and September 2018; SAS, version 9.3 (SAS Institute Inc), software was used. Significance was determined at P?<?.05.

Results Children in families with low income—but not those living in poverty—were less likely than other income groups to live in a predominantly fluoridated county ( ). Inverse income gradients in dental caries were most pronounced in the primary dentition. Table. Characteristic Unweighted No. (Weighted %) Age 2-10 y (n?=?5835) Age 6-17 y (n?=?8384) Predominantly Fluoridated, % (SE)b dfs, Mean (SE) Predominantly Fluoridated, % (SE)b DMFS, Mean (SE) Total 11?093 (100.0) 47.7 (4.8) 3.9 (0.3) 47.0 (4.5) 2.0 (0.1) Income to poverty ratio, FPL, % <50c 1598 (9.4) 56.9 (5.6) 5.1 (0.5) 56.3 (6.0) 2.5 (0.2) 50 to <100 2269 (15.4) 46.4 (5.5) 5.8 (0.6) 47.1 (5.1) 2.6 (0.3) 100 to <200 3001 (24.8) 41.3 (5.1) 4.5 (0.3) 42.8 (5.1) 2.3 (0.1) 200 to <300 1512 (16.2) 42.5 (5.2) 3.1 (0.4) 39.8 (4.4) 1.9 (0.2) 300 to <400 989 (11.4) 51.2 (6.0) 3.0 (0.4) 52.4 (6.0) 1.6 (0.2) ?400 1724 (22.8) 54.6 (6.3) 1.9 (0.2) 50.3 (5.5) 1.6 (0.2) Sex Male 5630 (50.9) 46.2 (4.8) 4.3 (0.2) 47.0 (4.4) 1.9 (0.1) Female 5463 (49.1) 49.2 (4.8) 3.4 (0.3) 47.0 (4.6) 2.2 (0.1) Race/ethnicity Non-Hispanic black 3400 (14.4) 73.8 (4.9) 3.4 (0.3) 72.0 (5.1) 2.2 (0.2) Hispanic 3724 (19.4) 56.2 (6.0) 5.2 (0.4) 54.0 (5.8) 2.3 (0.1) Other 933 (7.0) 48.7 (6.5) 4.5 (0.6) 51.5 (6.3) 2.3 (0.3) Non-Hispanic white 3036 (59.2) 37.9 (5.5) 3.4 (0.3) 38.3 (5.0) 1.9 (0.1) Open in a separate window In predominantly fluoridated counties, the income gradient in dfs was attenuated by 41% (estimated slope [?]?=?–0.62; SE, 0.13) compared with less-fluoridated counties (??=?–1.06; SE, 0.18) and the interaction was statistically significant (P?=?.03) ( , A). Absolute and relative fluoridation-related caries reductions were most pronounced for the lowest income level. For permanent teeth, there was 18% attenuation of the income gradient in DMFS in predominantly fluoridated counties (??=?–0.32; SE,?0.06) compared with less-fluoridated counties (??=?–0.39; SE,?0.08), although the interaction was not significant (P?=?.49) ( , B). The interaction with income was significant (P?=?.002) under a more restrictive assumption that the percentage of population living in a fluoridated area, when modeled as a continuous variable, has a linear effect on the income gradient in DMFS. Open in a separate window