Fluoride Action Network

home // Researchers // Study Tracker //

Abstract

Background

The authors conducted a study to evaluate the fluoride released from two fluoride varnishes: Duraphat (Colgate-Palmolive Co., New York) and Duraflor (Pharmascience Inc., Montreal). Fluoride-release information for these commercially available dental products has not been available to clinicians treating children at risk of developing dental caries.

Methods

The authors painted enamel slabs from primary molar teeth with 30 milligrams of two varnishes: nine samples received Duraphat, nine received Duraflor and five samples served as controls. The samples were immersed in buffered calcium phosphate solution (pH, 6.0) to simulate the oral environment, and the amount of fluoride released was measured weekly for six months.

Results

From week 4 to the end of the study, Duraphat released significantly more fluoride than Duraflor. Duraflor continued releasing fluoride until week 19, while Duraphat released fluoride until week 28. The authors found greater variability in the release of fluoride from the Duraflor samples than from the Duraphat samples. Two-thirds of the fluoride was released from both products by the end of the study.

Conclusions

Both varnishes released fluoride for five to six months. However, the two products exhibited differences in their release kinetics.

Clinical Implications

These findings show that either of the fluoride varnishes may maintain a high level of fluoride in plaque fluid around primary teeth over a long period, but that the availability of fluoride may vary among tubes of the same product and between the two products themselves.
*Original abstract online at https://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(14)63720-X/fulltext#relatedArticles

References

    • Murray JJ
    • Winter GB
    • Hurst CP
    Duraphat fluoride varnish: a 2-year clinical trial in 5-year-old children.

    Br Dent J. 1977; 143: 11-17

    View in Article

    • Holm AK
  2. Effect of fluoride varnish (Duraphat) in preschool children.

    Community Dent Oral Epidemiol. 1979; 7: 241-245

    View in Article

    • Petersson LG
    • Arthursson L
    • Ostberg C
    • Jonsson G
    • Gleerup A
  3. Caries-inhibiting effects of different modes of Duraphat varnish reapplication: a 3-year radiographic study.

    Caries Res. 1991; 25: 70-73

    View in Article

    • Fiset L
    • Grembowski D
    • Del Aguila M
  4. Third-party reimbursement and use of fluoride varnish in adults among general dentists in Washington State.

    JADA. 2000; 131: 961-968

    View in Article

    • Derand T
    • Petersson LG
  5. Effect of fluoride varnishes and Nuva-Seal resin treatment on the formation of artificial carious lesions.

    Caries Res. 1981; 15: 250-255

    View in Article

    • De Bruyn H
    • Buskes JA
    • Arends J
  6. The inhibition of demineralization of human enamel after fluoride varnish application as a function of the fluoride content: an in vitro study under constant composition demineralizing conditions.

    J Biol Buccale. 1986; 14: 133-138

    View in Article

    • Sorvari R
    • Meurman JH
    • Alakuijala P
    • Frank RM
  7. Effect of fluoride varnish and solution on enamel erosion in vitro.

    Caries Res. 1994; 28: 227-232

    View in Article

    • Sëppa L
  8. Effects of a sodium fluoride solution and a varnish with different fluoride concentrations on enamel remineralization in vitro.

    Scand J Dent Res. 1988; 96: 304-309

    View in Article

    • Featherstone JD
  9. The science and practice of caries prevention.

    JADA. 2000; 131: 887-899

    View in Article

    • Luoma H
    • Luoma AR
  10. Differences in pH fall, phosphorous content and dissolution of enamel in layers of the oral bacterium Streptococcus mutans deposited in vitro on bovine enamel granules with and without fluoride varnish.

    Arch Oral Biol. 1982; 27: 1003-1006

    View in Article

    • Zickert I
    • Emilson CG
  11. Effect of a fluoride-containing varnish on Streptococcus mutans in plaque and saliva.

    Scand J Dent Res. 1982; 90: 423-428

    View in Article

    • Featherstone JD
    • Behrman JM
    • Bell JE
  12. Effect of whole saliva components on enamel demineralization in vitro.

    Crit Rev Oral Biol Med. 1993; 4: 357-362

    View in Article

Article Info

Footnotes

The study was supported by the Orthodontic Memorial Fund and grant DE09743 to the Regional Clinical Dental Research Center at the University of Washington, Seattle, from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institutes of Health.

The authors acknowledge the assistance of Prof. John D. Featherstone, University of California, San Francisco.

Identification

DOI: https://doi.org/10.14219/jada.archive.2001.0053

Copyright

© 2001 American Dental Association. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF