Caries (dental decay) is a disease of the hard tissues of the teeth caused by an imbalance, over time, in the interactions between cariogenic bacteria in dental plaque and fermentable carbohydrates (mainly sugars). Regular toothbrushing with fluoride toothpaste is the principal non-professional intervention to prevent caries, but the caries-preventive effect varies according to different concentrations of fluoride in toothpaste, with higher concentrations associated with increased caries control. Toothpastes with higher fluoride concentration increases the risk of fluorosis (enamel defects) in developing teeth. This is an update of the Cochrane Review first published in 2010.

To determine and compare the effects of toothpastes of different fluoride concentrations (parts per million (ppm)) in preventing dental caries in children, adolescents, and adults.

Cochrane Oral Health’s Information Specialist searched the following databases: Cochrane Oral Health’s Trials Register (to 15 August 2018); the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL; 2018, Issue 7) in the Cochrane Library (searched 15 August 2018); MEDLINE Ovid (1946 to 15 August 2018); and Embase Ovid (1980 to 15 August 2018). The US National Institutes of Health Ongoing Trials Register (ClinicalTrials.gov) and the World Health Organization International Clinical Trials Registry Platform were searched for ongoing trials (15 August 2018). No restrictions were placed on the language or date of publication when searching the electronic databases.

Randomised controlled trials that compared toothbrushing with fluoride toothpaste with toothbrushing with a non-fluoride toothpaste or toothpaste of a different fluoride concentration, with a follow-up period of at least 1 year. The primary outcome was caries increment measured by the change from baseline in the decayed, (missing), and filled surfaces or teeth index in all permanent or primary teeth (D(M)FS/T or d(m)fs/t).

Two members of the review team, independently and in duplicate, undertook the selection of studies, data extraction, and risk of bias assessment. We graded the certainty of the evidence through discussion and consensus. The primary effect measure was the mean difference (MD) or standardised mean difference (SMD) caries increment. Where it was appropriate to pool data, we used random-effects pairwise or network meta-analysis.

Main results

We included 96 studies published between 1955 and 2014 in this updated review. Seven studies with 11,356 randomised participants (7047 evaluated) reported the effects of fluoride toothpaste up to 1500 ppm on the primary dentition; one study with 2500 randomised participants (2008 evaluated) reported the effects of 1450 ppm fluoride toothpaste on the primary and permanent dentition; 85 studies with 48,804 randomised participants (40,066 evaluated) reported the effects of toothpaste up to 2400 ppm on the immature permanent dentition; and three studies with 2675 randomised participants (2162 evaluated) reported the effects of up to 1100 ppm fluoride toothpaste on the mature permanent dentition. Follow-up in most studies was 36 months.

In the primary dentition of young children, 1500 ppm fluoride toothpaste reduces caries increment when compared with non-fluoride toothpaste (MD -1.86 dfs, 95% confidence interval (CI) -2.51 to -1.21; 998 participants, one study, moderate-certainty evidence); the caries-preventive effects for the head-to-head comparison of 1055 ppm versus 550 ppm fluoride toothpaste are similar (MD -0.05, dmfs, 95% CI -0.38 to 0.28; 1958 participants, two studies, moderate-certainty evidence), but toothbrushing with 1450 ppm fluoride toothpaste slightly reduces decayed, missing, filled teeth (dmft) increment when compared with 440 ppm fluoride toothpaste (MD -0.34, dmft, 95%CI -0.59 to -0.09; 2362 participants, one study, moderate-certainty evidence). The certainty of the remaining evidence for this comparison was judged to be low.

We included 81 studies in the network meta-analysis of D(M)FS increment in the permanent dentition of children and adolescents. The network included 21 different comparisons of seven fluoride concentrations. The certainty of the evidence was judged to be low with the following exceptions: there was high- and moderate-certainty evidence that 1000 to 1250 ppm or 1450 to 1500 ppm fluoride toothpaste reduces caries increments when compared with non-fluoride toothpaste (SMD -0.28, 95% CI -0.32 to -0.25, 55 studies; and SMD -0.36, 95% CI -0.43 to -0.29, four studies); there was moderate-certainty evidence that 1450 to 1500 ppm fluoride toothpaste slightly reduces caries increments when compared to 1000 to 1250 ppm (SMD -0.08, 95% CI -0.14 to -0.01, 10 studies); and moderate-certainty evidence that the caries increments are similar for 1700 to 2200 ppm and 2400 to 2800 ppm fluoride toothpaste when compared to 1450 to 1500 ppm (SMD 0.04, 95% CI -0.07 to 0.15, indirect evidence only; SMD -0.05, 95% CI -0.14 to 0.05, two studies).

In the adult permanent dentition, 1000 or 1100 ppm fluoride toothpaste reduces DMFS increment when compared with non-fluoride toothpaste in adults of all ages (MD -0.53, 95% CI -1.02 to -0.04; 2162 participants, three studies, moderate-certainty evidence). The evidence for DMFT was low certainty.

Only a minority of studies assessed adverse effects of toothpaste. When reported, effects such as soft tissue damage and tooth staining were minimal.