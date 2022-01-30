“Fluoridated water contains fluoride at a level that is effective for preventing cavities.” [1] In Israel, the recommended optimal fluoride concentration ranges from 0.7 to 1.2 parts per million (ppm) depending on the local temperature and water intake [2]. Other countries have a fluoride concentration between 0.5 and 1.5 ppm [3, 4]. The U.S department of Health and Human Services recommends 0.7 parts per million [5, 6]. The 2011 WHO Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality suggests concentrations between 0.5 and 1 ppm, with an upper safe level of 1.5 ppm [7].

Dental caries remains the most common chronic childhood disease in the US and many other countries. Fluoride has been proven to be a very effective primary care measure in caries prevention [8]. In 2007 over 300 million people in 39 countries lived in optimally fluoridated areas (more than 5% of the world population), [9]. Some of these countries include Brazil, Australia, Canada, Spain, Argentina, South Korea, and New Zealand.

In the US, 74.6% of the population (211 million people) have access to fluoridated water [10].

While removing water fluoridation affects the entire population, those with lower incomes, poorer oral health and significant barriers to dental care, suffer more than those with a higher socio-economic position (SEP) [11]. Israeli studies [12, 13] found an opposite correlation between SEP and caries: the lower the SEP, the higher the level of dental needs.

Another Israeli study by Klivitsky et al., 2015 [14] reported a clear association between adequacy of water fluoridation and hospitalization due to dental infections in children and adolescents. This effect was more prominent in populations with lower SEP.

Fluoridation began at the municipal level in 1981, legislation for national fluoridation passed in 1998, yet, similarly to other countries, there were campaigns against fluoridation in Israel [15]. The Ministry of Health convinced the decision makers that water fluoridation was safe, effective, relatively cheap and data collected showed that the dental caries experience in Israeli children decreased. Fluoridation became mandatory in Israel in 2002 and 75% of the population had fluoridated water with a plan to increase the level to 85% [16].

Following many years of failed attempts to implement “voluntary” fluoridation by local authorities, Israel implemented mandatory national fluoridation legislation in 2002. Public controversy and persistent opposition led to challenges, even after mandatory fluoridation had been legislated by the Israeli parliament. The debate was brought to the High Court which reconfirmed the Ministry of Health’s responsibility for the health of the public and that no evidence presented, indicated that fluoridation was not a safe and reasonable measure [17].

An editorial by Lennon et al. [18] published in 2013 in the journal of Community Dental Health strongly supported water fluoridation in Israel. However, when a new government was established in 2014, the regulations were revoked, and water fluoridation was discontinued. Despite a decision made by the Health Ministry of Health in June 2015 and approved by the parliament budgetary issues stalled the fluoridation process. Currently, the drinking water in Israel is not fluoridated. Furthermore, increased reliance on desalination for drinking water means that there are even lower fluoride levels [19].

According to the American Dental Association, fluoridation was meant to return in 2016 [20]. The new government and a new Ministers strongly supported fluoridation, and dental public health professionals joined the fight against the ongoing delays.

In this article we evaluate the outcomes of 6 years without water fluoridation in Israel.

For clarity, a brief review of the Israeli medical and dental care system is presented. All citizens are provided medical care by four medical health funds (HMO). The largest, Clalit Healthcare Services, has almost 5 million members, Maccabi Healthcare services is the second largest with 2.3 million members. Each HMO has independent dental care facilities, that are also government funded. Approximately 50% of Dental care is provided by the HMO’s and the rest by private dental services. “Maccabi-dent” has 53 dental clinics and employs 1100 dentists [21]. The 53 clinics are spread throughout the country and with different water fluoridation levels and SEP. The wide geographical distribution of the clinics strengthens the assumption that the children seen in Maccabi-dent are representative of the child population of Israel. Israeli residents choose their own HMO [22]. All the health funds provide free dental care for individuals up to 18 years of age [23].