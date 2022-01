Abstract

The implementation of the recommended daily vitamin D and fluoride supplements for infants in Austria has been investigated during a nationwide infant nutrition survey (n = 1069). 93.9% of the infants received daily vitamin D supplements, whereas only 38% received fluroide. Rejection of fluoride supplemtation was most common among mothers aged between 30 and 45 years and mothers with university education. In Carinthia, Vorarlberg and Styria only 2 out of 10 infants received fluoride supplements. It seems necessary to reconsider the recommendations for fluoride supplementation in Austria.

*Original article online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3239061/