Abstract

Background

Employees with fluoridated drinking water access at work can reap oral health benefits. The purpose of this study was to assess the availability, appeal, and promotion of fluoridated tap water in publicly accessible spaces compared with retail beverages at the University of California, San Francisco.

Methods

The authors collected information on beverages available in publicly accessible spaces at University of California, San Francisco hospitals and campuses in San Francisco, California, from December 2019 through February 2020 using a web-based survey tool. Data collected included fluoridated water and retail beverage locations; type of water or retail beverage source; number of water sources per station; cleanliness, flow, and any obstruction of water sources; proximity of water stations to retail beverage locations; signage near the beverage locations about water and beverage consumption; and type of retail beverages available.

Results

Fluoridated water stations were identified in 230 locations and had 377 water sources (for example, traditional drinking fountain and motion-sensor bottle-filling station). One water station was available for every 80 students and employees; however, 25% were obstructed, dirty, or had unsatisfactory flow. Approximately 1 in 5 watercoolers lacked disposable cups. Of 41 retail beverage locations identified, 29% had a water station within sight. Only 11% of beverage locations had signage encouraging healthier beverage choices.

Conclusions

A systematic assessment of work site access to fluoridated water can provide actionable evidence to improve availability, appeal, and promotion.

Practical Implications

This study provides a model to assess work site availability of fluoridated drinking water that can be used for future evaluations.

Key Words

Beverages, fluoridation, health promotion, occupation health

*Abstract online at https://europepmc.org/article/MED/34949441