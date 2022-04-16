Abstract

Micromolar concentrations of aluminum sulfate consistently stimulated [3H]thymidine incorporation into DNA and increased cellular alkaline phosphatase activity (an osteoblastic differentiation marker) in osteoblast-line cells of chicken and human. The stimulations were highly reproducible, and were biphasic and dose-dependent with the maximal stimulatory dose varied from experiment to experiment. The mitogenic doses of aluminum ion also stimulated collagen synthesis in cultured human osteosarcoma TE-85 cells, suggesting that aluminum ion might stimulate bone formation in vitro. The effects of mitogenic doses of aluminum ion on basal osteocalcin secretion by normal human osteoblasts could not be determined since there was little, if any, basal secretion of osteocalcin by these cells. 1,25 Dihydroxyvitamin D 3 significantly stimulated the secretion of osteocalcin and the specific activity of cellular alkaline phosphatase in the human osteoblasts. Although mitogenic concentrations of aluminum ion potentiated the 1,25 dihydroxyvitamin D 3 -dependent stimulation of osteocalcin secretion, they significantly inhibited the hormone-mediated activation of cellular alkaline phosphatase activity. Mitogenic concentrations of aluminum ion did not stimulate cAMP production in human osteosarcoma TE85 cells, indicating that the mechanism of aluminum ion does not involve cAMP. The mitogenic activity of aluminum ion is different from that of fluoride because (a) unlike fluoride, its mitogenic activity was unaffected by culture medium changes; (b) unlike fluoride, its mitogenic activity was nonspecific for bone cells; and (c) aluminum ion interacted with fluoride on the stimulation of the proliferation of osteoblastic-line cells, and did not share the same rate-limiting step(s) as that of fluoride. PTH interacted with and potentiated the bone cell mitogenic activity of aluminum ion, and thereby is consistent with the possibility that the in vivo osteogenic actions of aluminum ion might depend on PTH. In summary, low concentrations of aluminum ion could act directly on osteoblasts to stimulate their proliferation and differentiation by a mechanism that is different from fluoride.

