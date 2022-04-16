7.2. Toothpaste

The effects of toothpaste on the oral microbiota have been investigated more thoroughly than the effects of toothbrushes. In the same study as previously described,33 the researchers also compared the oral and toothbrush microbiotas of participants who used either traditional Chinese medicine toothpaste or antibacterial toothpaste. While both types of toothpaste effectively reduced the numbers of a selection of pathogenic bacteria, they also suppressed oral S salivarius and L salivarius, both of which are considered beneficial. The toothpastes reduced bacterial numbers to differing degrees: ingredients in the Chinese toothpaste, such as honeysuckle, pseudo?ginseng, and mint, which replace antibacterial ingredients like sodium fluoride, permitted growth of higher numbers of bacteria. Other toothpaste formulations have been developed formulated to shift oral ecology, rather than to completely decimate the microbiota. ZendiumTM contains proteins designed to promote oral health and limit disease?associated organisms. Amyloglucosidase, glucose oxidase, and lactoperoxidase are added to promote production of hydrogen peroxide and hypothiocyanite, both of which exert antibacterial activity against plaque?forming species. Zendium also contains lysozyme, lactoferrin, and IgG. A randomized clinical study comparing Zendium toothpaste with a control toothpaste containing fluoride showed that brushing with Zendium increased the abundance of organisms associated with gum health and decreased the numbers of those associated with periodontal disease. These results prove an important concept, namely that oral ecology can be manipulated via the introduction of biochemical mediators. Future studies in this area will probe the metabolic output of these restructured communities, providing a more complete picture of the potential benefits shown in these preliminary results.34

