Dental caries constitutes a public health challenge. As preventive strategies are desirable, this retrospective cohort study aimed to assess the caries experience and increment in children attending kindergartens with an early childhood caries (ECC) preventive program (intervention group, IG) compared to basic prophylaxis measures (control group, CG) located in areas of different socioeconomic status (SES) within Marburg (Germany). The long-term caries experience (2009–2019) of these 3–5-year-old kindergarten children was evaluated. For the caries increment, dental records of 2019 were screened for the availability of a minimum of two dental examinations at least 8 months apart. Caries was scored according to the WHO criteria (dmf–t). The data were split by observation period (300–550 and >550 days). Overall, 135 children (Ø 3.7 years) attended IG, and 132 children (Ø 3.6 years) attended CG. After 300–550 days, no significant differences were found between both groups regarding mean caries increment and experience (p > 0.05). After >550 days, IG with low SES exhibited a high caries experience. Fluoride varnish applications could not reduce the caries increment compared to CG in the short-term but slightly decreased the long-term caries experience. Comprehensive ECC prevention measures actively involving parents are needed to overcome the caries burden. View Full-Text

