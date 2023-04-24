Abstract

Objective Although there is growing evidence linking the exposure to sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) and fluoride to human diseases, there is little data on the co-exposure of SO 2 and fluoride. Moreover, literature on SO 2 and fluoride co-exposure to enamel damage is insufficient. In this work, we concentrate on the concurrent environmental issues of excessive SO 2 and fluoride in several coal-consuming regions.

Method To identify the toxicity of SO 2 and fluoride exposure either separately or together, we used both ICR mice and LS8 cells, and factorial design was employed to assess the type of potential combined action.

Result In this study, co-exposure to SO 2 and fluoride exacerbated enamel damage, resulting in more severe enamel defects of incisor and the damage occurred earlier. Cl–/HCO 3 – exchanger expression is increased by SO 2 and fluoride in mouse incisor. Consistent with in vivo results, co-exposure of SO 2 and fluoride decreased pHi and increased [Cl–]i level by increasing the expression of the Cl–/HCO 3 – exchanger in LS8 cells. Furthermore, SO 2 and F may increase merlin protein expression, and merlin deficiency causes AE2 expression to decrease in vitro.