Abstract
The present study was undertaken to determine the effect of chronic fluoride toxicity on calcium metabolism. Rabbits (n = 10) were orally administered an aqueous solution of 10 mg NaF/kg body wt daily for 18 months. Equal numbers (n = 10) of age-, sex- and weight-matched rabbits kept under identical laboratory conditions, but not treated, with NaF solution, served as control. The fasting plasma calcium concentrations of fluoride-treated rabbits were significantly lower (P < 0.001) than those of control animals. In contrast to the decrease in plasma calcium level, an increase in intestinal radioactive calcium (45Ca) absorption was observed (P < 0.001) in all fluoride-treated animals. However, urinary calcium excretion levels were found to be reduced (P = not significant) in fluoride-treated rabbits. It is therefore concluded that long-term fluoride poisoning alters the calcium homeostatic mechanism, thereby affecting calcium metabolism.
Author Correction: Sodium fluoride induces nephrotoxicity via oxidative stress-regulated mitochondrial SIRT3 signaling pathway.
Accumulation of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mROS) has been implicated in the pathogenesis of fluorosis. As the main mitochondrial deacetylase, SIRT3 is closely associated with oxidative stress. To investigate the role of SIRT3 in response to sodium fluoride (NaF)-induced nephrotoxicity. Our results showed that NaF treatment impaired mitochondrial ultrastructure, decreased
Fluoride Exposure and Age of Menarche: Potential Differences Among Adolescent Girls and Women in the United States.
Abstract Fluoride exposure is associated with later pubertal development and decreased testosterone production in adolescent and adult males. However, its effects on female reproductive health and pubertal development are unclear. Therefore, we examined associations of fluoride exposure with reproductive health outcomes among adolescent girls and women in the United States. Participants
Do methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase, cyclohydrolase, and formyltetrahydrofolate synthetase 1 polymorphisms modify changes in intelligence of school-age children in areas of endemic fluorosis?
Background: Excessive exposure to fluoride can reduce intelligence. Methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase, cyclohydrolase, and formyltetrahydrofolate synthetase 1 (MTHFD1) polymorphisms have important roles in neurodevelopment. However, the association of MTHFD1 polymorphisms with children's intelligence changes in endemic fluorosis areas has been rarely explored. Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted in four randomly selected primary schools in
Skeletal fluorosis from instant tea
INTRODUCTION: Skeletal fluorosis (SF) can result from prolonged consumption of well water with >4 ppm fluoride ion (F(-); i.e., >4 mg/liter). Black and green teas can contain significant amounts of F(-). In 2005, SF caused by drinking 1-2 gallons of double-strength instant tea daily throughout adult life was reported in
Renal osteodystrophy in patients on long-term hemodialysis with fluoridated water
Serum and bone fluoride concentrations of ten patients maintained on long-term hemodialysis with fluoridated water (1 ppm, i.e., 50uM) were correlated with duration of treatment and the occurrence of clinical, radiological, and histological manifestations of bone disease. Two patients had symptomatic renal osteodystrophy when accepted on the program, whereas six
