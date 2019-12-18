Proponents of fluoridation often claim that people harmed by the practice do not exist. We know this isn’t true because the CDC admits dental fluorosis rates are between 41- 65% for adolescents in the U.S., and because we regularly hear from supporters whose lives have been turned upside down due to their hypersensitivity or adverse reactions to fluoride. Today we have a “must-see” video featuring one of these individuals, who also happens to be a scientist. But first, here is a quick update on our fundraiser.

Amanda’s Story

Amanda Sleeper is a neuroscientist, with a PhD from Yale, and is a long-term supporter of the Fluoride Action Network. She is also highly sensitive to fluoride and in this 5-minute video, which was shown to the Calgary City council on Oct 29, she explains what fluoride did to her before she took steps to avoid it.



(Click on graphic for video)

Today’s video is so powerful, we really want it to speak for itself, so I’ll spare you a lot of text. That said, please watch and share far and wide, especially with decision makers. Victims of water fluoridation aren’t simply a stat found in a study, they’re our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. FAN works tirelessly to protect people like Amanda, as well as to share their stories with the public, media, and decision-makers.

If you’ve been harmed by fluoridation and want to share your story, please email Stuart@fluoridealert.org

