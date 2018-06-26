**Calgary Herald Fluoridation Poll Question:

Earlier this year, the Fluoride Action Network’s (FAN) Director, chemist and Professor Emeritus Paul Connett, PhD, travelled to New Zealand to combat a proposal in the Parliament that could create a de-facto nationwide fluoridation mandate. The proposal under consideration would strip local governments and residents of the authority to make decisions regarding fluoridation of their drinking water. Instead, local Boards of Health would be granted the ability to force communities to fluoridate, regardless of resident opposition.

Dr. Connett made presentations before many communities on his trip, with his last being a presentation given in the NZ parliamentary building. He detailed the potential harmful effects of water fluoridation, including the most recent research and scientific findings.

Now you can watch and share this presentation, entitled Major U.S. Government-Funded Brain Study Should End Fluoridation Worldwide, which includes power-point slides and graphics throughout the video. This valuable tool was filmed and edited by FAN’s Outreach and Education Director, Jay Sanders, who did an impressive job capturing Paul’s message to decision-makers everywhere:



