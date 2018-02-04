New Conference Presentation Video Released

The Fluoride Action Network (FAN) has released a sixth video from last fall’s Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride, held in Washington, D.C. The new video features Attorney Michael Connett giving a detailed overview of FAN’s current lawsuit against the EPA to ban water fluoridation under Section 21 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

WATCH NOW

Since the filming of this video in September of 2017, a federal judge has ruled in our favor, to allow our lawsuit against the EPA to continue to move forward. This ruling was picked up by a prominent law website, which in turn has been picked up by Reuters. The next phase will be discovery. Stay tuned for updates!

Click here to view all six of the 2017 conference presentation videos made available so far.

Physician & Dentist: “Fluoride is Not Only Pointless, It’s A Health Risk”

Two prominent and well-respected Canadian medical professionals have authored a powerful, must-read OpEd piece warning about the dangers of fluoridation and advocating for a safe and effective alternative to the practice, which is making the rounds in Canadian newspapers.

Robert C. Dickson, MD, CCFP, FCFP, a community physician in Calgary, and Hardy Limeback, PhD, DDS, a retired head of preventative dentistry at the University of Toronto, wrote the piece in response to efforts by the pro-fluoridation lobby to reverse a 2011 vote to end the practice in Calgary, and to refute the inaccurate and misleading claims made by some health officials to support their fluoridation campaign:

READ AND SHARE THIS OP-ED

Dr. Dickson and Dr. Limeback will be featured on next Saturday’s International Fluoride Free Teleconference. The call will focus on their OpEd, fluoride’s impact on IQ, the costs of the practice versus the potential benefits, and the ongoing fluoridation debate in Calgary, Alberta and throughout Canada.

REGISTER FOR THE TELECONFERENCE