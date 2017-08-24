A decision on a proposed plan that would once again add more fluoride to drinking water in Albuquerque will have to wait another month.

Wednesday night the Water Authority’s Governing Board voted 4-3 to defer a vote until September 20.

Fluoride operations were halted in 2011.

The issue was brought up again due to many board members believing it would benefit the public’s health.

