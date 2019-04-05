CDC TRAIN is experiencing unusually high number of users, which is causing courses and videos to load slowly.

Module 1 – Water Fluoridation Background

Lesson 1 – What is Community Water Fluoridation?

• Define community water fluoridation

• Describe the steps in the naturally occurring cycle of fluoride

• Identify the recommended level of fluoride in drinking water

Lesson 2 – Fluoride’s Oral Health Benefits

• Define tooth decay

• Explain how fluoride reduces the incidence of tooth decay and helps prevent it

• Describe the general trend in the decrease of tooth decay in children since the 1970s

Lesson 3 – Dental Fluorosis

• Describe fluorosis, how it occurs and who it might affect

Lesson 4 – Community Water Fluoridation as a Public Health Measure

• Summarize factors that make community water fluoridation an ideal public health intervention

Module 2 – State Water Fluoridation Activities

Lesson 1 – Building Foundational Capacity

• Outline recommended practices for implementing state or community water fluoridation activities.

• Outline recommended practices for maintaining water fluoridation activities.

Lesson 2 – Measuring Water Fluoridation’s Impact

• Explain the process for reporting data on water fluoridation activities.

Lesson 3 – Communicating the Benefits of Community Water Fluoridation

• Summarize best practices for communicating risk with promoting fluoridation.

• Identify common myths about community water fluoridation.

Module 3 – Water Treatment Background

Lesson 1 – Overview of the Water Treatment Process

• List the four essential elements of a water system’s infrastructure

• Construct a simplified diagram of a water treatment system

• List the objective and method for each water treatment step

Lesson 2 – Water Fluoridation’s Objectives

• State the objective and summarize the methods for community water fluoridation

• Determine whether community water fluoridation is an appropriate intervention for a water system

Lesson 3 – Water Fluoridation System Design

• Construct a project checklist of factors and conditions that influence the design of a new water fluoridation system

Lesson 4 – Water Fluoridation System Selection Factors

• Distinguish between equipment requirements for water fluoridation and water treatment systems

• Summarize the trend in fluoride system selection with regards to water system size

• Apply water fluoridation best practices when choosing to add fluoridation to a water treatment system

Lesson 5 – De-Fluoridation of Naturally High Levels of Fluoride

• Select an appropriate target concentration for the de-fluoridation of water containing a high level of natural fluoride

Module 4 – Water Treatment Operations

Lesson 1 – Properties of Fluoride Additives

• Explain the difference between a chemical and an additive

• Compare the properties of natural fluoride minerals

• Identify the fluoride compounds that are approved for drinking water fluoridation in the United States

Lesson 2 – Fluoride Additive Standards

• Make use of information on the quality and grade standards of fluoride additives

Lesson 3 – Fluoride Additive Safety

• Identify the three elements of a safe practice

• Contrast the hazards associated with chronic and acute exposure to concentrated fluoride additives

• List the personal protective equipment required when handling concentrated fluoride additives

Lesson 4 – Water Fluoridation Process with the Fluorosilicic Acid Additive

• Outline a generic process for water fluoridation operations with the FSA additive

• Summarize best practices for water fluoridation operations with the FSA additive

Lesson 5 – Water Fluoridation Process with the Sodium Fluoride Additive

• Outline a generic process for water fluoridation operations with the Sodium Fluoride additive

• Summarize best practices for water fluoridation operations with the Sodium Fluoride additive

Lesson 6 – Water Fluoridation Process with the Sodium Fluorosilicate Additive

• Outline a generic process for water fluoridation operations with the Sodium Fluorosilicate additive

• Summarize best practices for water fluoridation operations with the Sodium Fluorosilicate additive

Lesson 7 – Additive Dosage and Feed Rate

• Model the process control calculation for delivering a desired dosage of fluoride additive at a target fluoride additive feed rate

Lesson 8 – Operational Quality Management

• Construct a simplified process control scheme

• Compare methods for calibration water fluoridation system control points

Lesson 9 – Operational Troubleshooting and Maintenance

• Identify water fluoridation operational situations requiring the need for troubleshooting

• Summarize best practices for successful water fluoridation operational control

• Summarize best practices for periodic maintenance of water fluoridation equipment

Lesson 10 – Sampling and Analysis

• Summarize best practices for the testing and analysis of fluoride in water

Lesson 11 – Colorimetric Sampling Method

• Outline the steps in the colorimetric method of testing for fluoride in water

• Summarize the sources of error when conducting a lab analysis using the colorimetric method

Lesson 12 – Ion Specific Electrode Sampling Method

• Outline the steps in the ion specific electrode method of testing for fluoride in water

• Summarize the sources of error when conducting a lab analysis using the ion specific electrode method