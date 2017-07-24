Note from FAN:

See more on Fipronil here; its molecular structure is:



The Dutch food and consumer product safety authority NVWA halted production at seven companies in the poultry sector after they were found to use poisonous insecticide fipronil in the chicken barns. The authority also recalled eggs from four of the companies, the NVWA said on Saturday.

How many eggs are involved and whether they were distributed to supermarkets or restaurants, are unclear. NVWA spokesperson Lex Bender told the Gelderlander that there is no immediate danger to public health. “If you eat an egg like those we found, you will not become sick. But the substance does not belong in eggs, therefore we recalled them.”

Fipronil is harmful to both humans and animals. In humans the substance can cause damage to the kidney, liver and thyroid gland.

*Original article online at http://nltimes.nl/2017/07/24/seven-dutch-poultry-companies-closed-toxic-substance

A second July 24th article titled Eggs recalled after banned pesticide found on poultry farms is from Dutch News:

Fipronil is used as an insecticide, particularly to kill fleas, and is classed as a ‘moderately hazardous pesticide’ by the World Health Organisation.

The NVWA found traces of fipronil in eggs from four poultry farms and has launched a product recall. Three other farms have been closed down as a precaution.

The NVWA, which took the action after a tip-off from the Belgian authorities, said in a statement there is no danger to human health.

According to regional paper de Stentor, the contamination may have come from a pest control company in Gelderland which used the pesticide to deal with chicken lice.