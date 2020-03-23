JAMA Pediatrics—The Year in Review, 2019

By Dimitri A. Christakis, MD, MPH

Excerpt

The Altmetric score “uses a proprietary algorithm to quantify the quality and amount of attention an article receives from traditional and social media around the world. Our top 3 articles 1-3 by Altmetric score from the past year are presented in the Table. Notably, the article with the highest Almetric score rekindled an old controversy related to the neurotoxic effects of fluoride. As noted in my Editor’s Note publishing it was a deliberative decision. The ensuing media attention was not lost on policy makers or researchers, and I am hopeful that well-designed subsequent follow-up studies will further elucidate whether there is a true causal relationship here.”

*Original online at https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2762857