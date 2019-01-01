Purpose: This study investigated the potential association between fluoride exposure and behavior problems in children, as well as the prevalence of and risk factors for fluorosis.

Methods: Children between the ages of 7 and 1 years (N = 197) were included in the study and were examined for dental fluorosis using the Modified Dean’s Index. Parents of subjects completed and returned three questionnaires which investigated their children’s history of exposures to fluoride, social and medical backgrounds, and behavior using the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL).

Results: Sixty-nine percent of the study participants demonstrated fluorosis with very mild fluorosis being the most common (39%), while 13% demonstrated moderate to severe fluorosis. Using a summation of the Modified Dean’s index (Sum of 8), we divided the children into high fluorosis (HF) and low fluorosis (LF) groups. These groups were compared to each other with respect to fluoride exposures and behavior.

Conclusion: Although there was no association between the fluoride exposures in aggregate and fluorosis, there was a significant association between supplemental fluoride exposure from ages 0-3 years and fluorosis. There was no association between behavior problems and dental fluorosis in this population.