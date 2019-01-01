Abstract
Purpose: This study investigated the potential association between fluoride exposure and behavior problems in children, as well as the prevalence of and risk factors for fluorosis.
Methods: Children between the ages of 7 and 1 years (N = 197) were included in the study and were examined for dental fluorosis using the Modified Dean’s Index. Parents of subjects completed and returned three questionnaires which investigated their children’s history of exposures to fluoride, social and medical backgrounds, and behavior using the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL).
Results: Sixty-nine percent of the study participants demonstrated fluorosis with very mild fluorosis being the most common (39%), while 13% demonstrated moderate to severe fluorosis. Using a summation of the Modified Dean’s index (Sum of 8), we divided the children into high fluorosis (HF) and low fluorosis (LF) groups. These groups were compared to each other with respect to fluoride exposures and behavior.
Conclusion: Although there was no association between the fluoride exposures in aggregate and fluorosis, there was a significant association between supplemental fluoride exposure from ages 0-3 years and fluorosis. There was no association between behavior problems and dental fluorosis in this population.
-
-
The effect of fluorine exposure of pregnant rats on the learning and memory capabilities of baby rats
Objective: Explore the effect and possible mechanisms of fluorine exposure of pregnant rats passing through placental barriers on the learning and memory capabilities of baby rats. Method: Open field behavior and a water maze test were used to observe the effects on the spontaneous behavior and learning and memory on baby
-
Effects of fluoride and lead on locomotor behavior and expression of nissl body in brain of adult rats.
By means of an activity chamber and a Y-maze, spontaneous and conditioned-response behaviors, respectively, of adult Wistar albino rats were determined after administration of sodium fluoride (150 mg/L) and/or lead acetate (300 mg/L) in their drinking water for 30 days. The dental status and the expression of Nissl body in
-
Perinatal exposure to sodium fluoride with emphasis on territorial aggression, sexual behaviour and fertility in male rats.
Territorial aggression, sexual behaviour and fertility parameters were evaluated at adulthood of male rats previously exposed to different concentrations of sodium fluoride (Na-F) at their gestation, lactation and postweaning period till maturation. Sixty weanling male Wistar rats were received Na-F via their dams from second trimester of their pregnancy onward
-
Calcium preventing locomotor behavioral and dental toxicities of fluoride by decreasing serum fluoride level in rats
Spontaneous motor activity, rota-rod performance (motor co-ordination), body weight gain, food intake, activities of total cholinesterase (blood) and acetylcholinesterase (brain), and dental structure were determined in adult female rats treated with a very high dose of sodium fluoride (500 ppm in drinking water) alone and in combination with calcium carbonate
-
Neurofunctional effects of developmental sodium fluoride exposure in rats.
Contrasting studies on the toxic effects of sodium fluoride (NaF) during developmental stages of Wistar rats, lead us to investigate the neurofunctional effects caused by its perinatal exposure, devoid of any overt sign of toxicity and/or gross malformation. NaF solution was administered to pregnant rats by intragastric gavage at a
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The Thylstrup-Fejerskov (TF) Index
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
-
"Mild" Dental Fluorosis: Perceptions & Psychological Impact
The vast majority of research has found that patients, parents, and the general public alike view mild fluorosis (TF score 3) as a significant blemish of the teeth, one that is likely to embarrass the affected child to a degree that cosmetic treatment would be warranted.
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
Fluoride & IQ: The 63 Studies
As of November 2019, a total of 71 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 63 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
-
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Related FAN Content :
-