Fluorine and thyroid gland function: a review of the literature
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
Prevalence and manifestations of water-born fluorosis among schoolchildren in Kaiwara village of India: a preliminary study
Background: Fluorosis is an endemic condition with prevalence in 19 states and union territories in India. It is an urgent task to survey the fluorosis-related problems in these regions. Objective: To study the clinical manifestations of water-born fluorosis among schoolchildren in Kaiwara village of India. Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted in
Assessment of iodine status in children, adults, pregnant women and lactating women in iodine-replete areas of China
BACKGROUND: Iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) are widespread in China. Presently, IDD have been put under control by Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) in China; however, there is a lack of evidence on whether the iodine status in adults, pregnant women and lactating women is optimal. This study was therefore conducted to assess
Fluorine in the aetiology of endemic goitre
MANY different factors leading to relative or absolute deficiency of iodine may cause changes in the thyroid gland. May (1935) found that the administration of fluorine to rats produced hypoplasia of the thyroid epithelium with altered staining reaction of the colloid. Having experimented with over 800 patients, he advocated internal
[Effect of different fluoride and iodine concentration in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function].
Objective: To investigate the effect of different concentrations of fluoride and iodine in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function. Methods: According to different concentration of fluoride and iodine in drinking water, four villages in two counties of Henan province were classified as high fluoride and iodine, high fluoride,
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
