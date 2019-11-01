Abstract

Highlights

Environmental contamination by heavy metals has been a matter of great concern in many countries for several decades. Human exposure to such elements may cause adverse health effects and young children are particularly at risk.

Several studies have analyzed animals’ teeth to evaluate the relationship between increased fluoride exposure and dental fluorosis, however few studies have been conducted on human teeth.

The aim of the present study was to assess the reliability of human teeth matrix used as a biomarker for fluoride environmental pollution in TUNISIA, and to evaluate the relationship with place of residence, age, dental caries and sex.

We confirmed that human teeth provide good chronological information on long term exposure, and demonstrated that the residence of living is the most important factor influencing metal concentrations.

We have highlighted the risks incurred by inhabitants who are to a great extent exposed to heavy metals in such polluted area, that remediation measures must be taken to immobilize pollutants and limit their transport to the environment.

Summary

Environmental contamination by heavy metals has been a matter of great concern in many countries for several decades. Human exposure to such elements may cause adverse health effects and young children are particularly at risk. Many matrixes have been used for determination of metal exposure levels. Hard tissues such as teeth and bones have some advantages compared to other matrix. Dental tissues are considered to be suitable for long-term metal exposure due to their stability, resistance to physical and chemical degradation and their good preservation over time. Several studies have analyzed the teeth of animals for assessment the relationship between increased fluoride exposure and dental fluorosis, however few studies have been conducted on human teeth. Thus, the aim of the present study was to assess the reliability of human teeth matrix used as a biomarker for fluoride environmental pollution in Tunisia, and to evaluate the relationship with place of residence, age, dental caries and sex. Teeth samples (n=123) were collected from individuals living in Gafsa (fluoride-polluted area which inhabitants are to a great extent exposed to heavy metals) and Tunis (non polluted area). Samples were analyzed using a potentiometric method. The fluoride concentration was found to be significantly higher in teeth from Gafsa samples than those from Tunis. Their control levels were respectively 6793.1 ug/g and 1068.8 ug/g. The results indicate that there is a clear relation between fluoride concentration and residence of living. An increased level of dental fluorosis in fluoridated communities has been used to evaluate historical chronic exposure to fluoride in these communities, despite constant fluoride levels in the drinking-water. The fluoride concentration was also observed to be significantly increased in polluted area with age and in carious teeth whereas, no significant difference was observed for sex. Our study confirms well that human teeth used as a bioindicator for environmental pollution provide good chronological information on exposure, and highlighted the risks incurred by consumers living in such polluted area.