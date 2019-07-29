Sleep measures

Sleep habits and sleep disorders were ascertained through questionnaires in participants’ homes by trained staff using the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) system. The CAPI system is equipped with built-in consistency verification to reduce data entry errors [16]. The questions included in the sleep questionnaire were not validated.

Bedtime/wake time and sleep duration

Participants were asked to estimate the time that they usually get in and out of bed on weekdays or workdays, excluding naps (i.e. What time do you/does study participant (SP) usually go to sleep on weekdays or workdays? What time do you/does SP usually wake up on weekdays or workdays?). Using bedtime and wake time data, the number of hours of sleep per night (i.e. nighttime sleep duration) was calculated by the NCHS.

Sleep disturbances

Participants were asked how often they snore (i.e. In the past 12 months, how often did you/SP snore while you were/s/he was sleep?), and how often they experience symptoms suggestive of sleep apnea (i.e. “In the past 12 months, how often did (you/SP) snort, gasp, or stop breathing while (you were/s/he was) asleep?). Responses to these questions were categorized as “never”, “rarely – 1-2 nights a week”, “occasionally – 3-4 nights a week”, or “frequently – 5 or more nights a week”. When participants implied that they did not know whether they exhibit these behaviors, the interviewer asked whether anyone told them that they do. Participants were also asked directly whether they experience sleep disturbances (i.e. “Have you/Has SP ever told a doctor or other health professional that you have/s/he has trouble sleeping?”). Responses were dichotomized as “yes” or “no”.

Daytime sleepiness

To assess daytime sleepiness, participants were asked “In the past month, how often did (you/SP) feel excessively or overly sleepy during the day?”. Responses to this variable were categorized as “never”, “rarely – 1 time a month”, “sometimes – 2-4 times a month”, “Often- 5-15 times a month”, or “Almost always – 16-30 times a month”.

Covariates

We selected covariates a priori that are empirically associated with fluoride exposure and sleep in existing literature [17,18,19,20,21,22,23], including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), race/ethnicity, and the ratio of family income to poverty. The NCHS calculated the ratio of family income to poverty by dividing annual family income by the poverty guidelines for a given survey year.

Statistical analyses

We applied survey weights from the mobile exam center visit (i.e. MEC weights) for all analyses to account for the clustered sample design, over-sampling, post-stratification, survey non-response, and sampling error. Survey weights also permit generalization to the entire US population [24]. Given that we utilized a dietary variable as exclusion criteria (i.e. tap water consumption) for analyses including water fluoride, we applied reweighted MEC weights to our dietary sample prior to regression analyses with water fluoride, according to NCHS guidance (as describe elsewhere [25]). Results of regression analyses did not change regardless of whether MEC weights or reweighted MEC weights were applied. Means and proportions were calculated for descriptive analyses of demographic variables as well as fluoride exposure and sleep outcome measures. A Pearson correlation examined the relationship between logarithm (base 2)-transformed plasma and water fluoride concentrations. To examine the relationship between fluoride exposure and sleep duration, sleep duration was transformed into a 3-category variable in which short duration = 1, normal duration = 2 and long duration = 3. Normal duration was determined based on sleep duration recommendations by the National Sleep Foundation. 8–10 h is considered normal duration for 16–17-year-olds, and 7–9 h is considered normal duration for 18–19-year-olds [26]. Values below or above this duration were categorized as short or long duration respectively. Survey-weighted multinomial logistic regression were utilized to model sleep duration or daytime sleepiness as a function of plasma or water fluoride concentrations while adjusting for covariates. For regression analyses of fluoride exposure and symptoms suggestive of sleep apnea or snoring, we created dichotomous variables of 0 = never occurs or 1 = occurs 1 or more times per week (i.e. “never” versus “ever”). We utilized this classification to account for potential underestimation of the occurrence of these behaviors and because occurrence of symptoms suggestive of sleep apnea even once per week may indicate underlying sleep dysfunction. We conducted survey-weighted binomial logistic regression to model snoring, symptoms suggestive of sleep apnea or self-reported trouble sleeping as a function of plasma or water fluoride concentrations while adjusting for covariates. Bedtime and wake time variables were converted to numeric format, and the bedtime variable was rescaled prior to analysis such that 7 pm (i.e. the earliest bedtime in our sample) was set at 0 and 7 am (i.e. the latest bedtime in our sample) was set at 12. This allowed us to consider times occurring after midnight as later than times occurring prior to midnight. Associations between fluoride exposure and sleep and wake time were explored using survey-weighted linear regression adjusted for covariates. We explored potentially influential values using a Cook’s Distance estimate and did not identify any. Assumptions of linear and logistic regression were satisfied for all models except that we detected heteroscedasticity in models of fluoride exposure and bedtime/wake time. As such, we conducted unweighted quasi-likelihood estimation models (see Additional file 2: Table S2) to account for this, but results did not appreciably differ from weighted linear regression. Therefore, we present weighted linear regression models herein. No issues with multicollinearity were detected. We included a fluoride*sex interaction term in our models to test for sex-specific associations; however, this term was removed if non-significant. Additionally, we conducted a sensitivity analysis to examine whether adjusting for serum cotinine – a biomarker of nicotine exposure, influenced associations between plasma fluoride concentrations and sleep outcomes. A two-tailed alpha of 0.05 was the criteria for statistical significance for all main effects in regression analyses, while a two-tailed alpha of 0.1 was the criteria for statistical significance for interactions. We applied a Holm-Bonferroni correction to account for multiple comparisons for each fluoride variable whereby each class of sleep outcomes (e.g. sleepiness; sleep duration) was considered a separate test. SAS (V.9.4) software was used for all analyses.