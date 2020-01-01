Abstract
The high prevalence of goiter in Saharan children visiting Asturias in the summer prompted us to study the problem in greater depth.
Neck palpation was performed in a sample of 570 school children from the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. Weight, height, T4, thyroid-stimulating hormone and anti-thyroperoxidase antibodies in capillary blood were determined. Urine samples were taken to measure iodine, fluoride and thiocyanate content. These substances were also determined in drinking water.
Goiter was found in 58.1% of the children (7% grade 2). Prevalence was greater in girls (65.4 vs 51.4%). The mean urinary excretion of iodine was 965 ± 348 µg/l, with no differences in gender or degree of goiter. In all children thyroid function was normal and autoimmunity was negative. Thiocyanate levels were normal. Iodine concentration in drinking water was 180-400 µg/l, with high fluoride content (0.7-1.5 mg/l).
In summary, we describe a geographical area with a high prevalence of goiter (58%) among school children and high urinary iodine levels (965 ± 348 µg/l). The main source of these highly elevated quantities was drinking water (between 180 and 400 µg/l). Thyroid function was normal. Autoimmunity was ruled out as the etiology of this endemic goiter and antithyroid compounds were not found in water or in the children’s urine.
We believe that the high prevalence of goiter in this population could be due to many factors such as excess iodine and fluoride, the hardness of the drinking water, and possibly to occasional water contamination.
-
-
Goitre in school girls of the Mewat area of Haryana
A survey was carried out on 5449 school girls aged 10-16 years in the Mewat area of Haryana for goitre. The overall prevalence of goitre was nearly 29.5%. Thus goitre was a public health problem in the region. Analysis of the water sources in the study population used for drinking
-
Assessment of iodine status in children, adults, pregnant women and lactating women in iodine-replete areas of China
BACKGROUND: Iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) are widespread in China. Presently, IDD have been put under control by Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) in China; however, there is a lack of evidence on whether the iodine status in adults, pregnant women and lactating women is optimal. This study was therefore conducted to assess
-
Fluorine and thyroid gland function: a review of the literature
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
-
The effects of high levels of fluoride and iodine on intellectual ability and the metabolism of fluoride and iodine.
The authors carried out a study on the intellectual abilities and fluoride/iodine metabolism of children living in a high fluoride-high iodine area. Among the results: the percentage of the general population living in this fluoride/iodine-contaminated region that suffered from goiter (clinical thyroid enlargement) was 3.8%, the rate of children already showing some thyroid
-
Fluorine and the Thyroid Gland: A Review of the Literature.
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
-
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
-
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
-
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
-
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
Related FAN Content :
-