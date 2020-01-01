Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

In 4 settlements in Israel girls, 2685 in all and aged 7 to 18 years included 17, 30, 4.7 and 2.6% with goitre. In the corresponding water supplies I was, <2, 4 5 to 65, 8 to 100 and 20 µg and F, <0.1, 0 to 0.3, 0.65 to 0.9 and 0.3 mg per litre. F did not appear to affect thyroid function. For earlier work see Abst. 4185, Vol. 31. A. Hepburn.