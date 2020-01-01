Abstract
In 4 settlements in Israel girls, 2685 in all and aged 7 to 18 years included 17, 30, 4.7 and 2.6% with goitre. In the corresponding water supplies I was, <2, 4 5 to 65, 8 to 100 and 20 µg and F, <0.1, 0 to 0.3, 0.65 to 0.9 and 0.3 mg per litre. F did not appear to affect thyroid function. For earlier work see Abst. 4185, Vol. 31. A. Hepburn.
-
-
The specific features of the development of iodine deficiencies in children living under environmental pollution with fluorine compounds.
Characteristics of the development of iodine-deficient states in children growing up in conditions of contamination of the surrounding environment with fluoride compounds. It is known that in the presence of insufficient function of the thyroid gland a whole spectrum of pathologic conditions develops known at the present time as “iodine-deficiency diseases.”
-
Fluorosis and iodine deficiency disorders in India.
This review focuses on fluorosis and iodine deficiency disorders, two serious, highly prevalent metabolic disorders that are under-reported. These are caused by the two elements of the halogen family, fluorine and iodine. The former in excess and the latter in deficiency are the cause for concern. Excess fluoride (F–) consumption
-
[Expressions of iNOS and VEGF mRNAs in thyroid gland of rat with goiter induced by fluoride].
To investigate the mechanism of goiter caused by fluoride, goiter model of SD rats was produced by administering sodium fluoride in drinking water. Histological section of thyroid gland was made, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and vessel endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were determined by RT-PCR. Results showed that the
-
Ameliorative effect of resveratrol against fluoride-induced alteration of thyroid function in male wistar rats
Resveratrol (3,4,5-trihydroxystilbene), a polyphenol and well-known natural antioxidant has been evaluated for its protective effect against fluoride-induced metabolic dysfunctions in rat thyroid gland. Fluoride, the most abundant anions present in groundwater throughout the world, creates a major problem in safe drinking water and causes metabolic, structural, and functional injuries in
-
[Effects of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in thyroid injury caused by fluoride in rat].
Objective: To explore the effects of endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis in thyroid injury of rats caused by excessive fluoride intake. Methods: All 40 Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups, control group, low fluoride group, medium fluoride group and high fluoride group. The rats in control group were fed with
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
-
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Impact on the Thyroid Gland
Several lines of information indicate an effect of fluoride exposure on thyroid function. It is difficult to predict exactly what effects on thyroid function are likely at what concentration of fluoride exposure and under what circumstances.
-
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
-
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Related FAN Content :
-