Fluorosis in some tribal villages of Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, India
The prevalences of dental and skeletal fluorosis were observed in fifteen tribal villages of the Dungapur district of Rajasthan where the fluoride (F) concentration in drinking waters varies from 0.3 to 10.8 ppm. At 1.40 and 6.04 ppm mean F concentrations, 25.64% and 84.43% of school children (<16 years), and
Fluorine and thyroid gland function: a review of the literature
The increasing use of fluoride for prevention of dental caries poses the problem as to whether this halogen has antagonistic properties towards iodine, whereby it could hamper the success of iodine prophylaxis of endemic goitre. Review of the literature shows that some authors have found an inhibition by fluoride of
[Effect of different fluoride and iodine concentration in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function].
Objective: To investigate the effect of different concentrations of fluoride and iodine in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function. Methods: According to different concentration of fluoride and iodine in drinking water, four villages in two counties of Henan province were classified as high fluoride and iodine, high fluoride,
Long-term effects of various iodine and fluorine doses on the thyroid and fluorosis in mice
OBJECTIVE: To elucidate the participation of the independent and combined long term effect of various concentrations of iodine and fluorine on the pathogenesis of goiter and fluorosis in mice. METHODS: Nine drinking water supplies with different iodine and fluorine content were prepared by combination of potassium iodate and sodium fluoride solutions in bidistilled
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
Fluoride Aggravates Thyroid Damage Caused by Excess Iodine Intake
Chinese researchers have found that the combination of excess fluoride with excess iodine caused greater reductions in IQ, or greater increases in goitre than either scenario by itself.
