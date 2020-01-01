Abstract
No abstract available
Epidemiological study of goitre in endemic fluorosis district of Gujarat
Soft tissue fluoride toxicity is well established. Several animal and human studies of the effect of fluoride on the thyroid gland have shown conflicting results. Endemic fluorosis and goitre are widespread in India with considerable overlapping in different geographical zones. We examined 22,276 individuals for presence of goitre and dental
[The fluorine content in water, soil and vegetal products of the Alma-Atinsk district areas and its role in the etiology of dental caries and endemic goiter].
No abstract available
[Effect of different fluoride and iodine concentration in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function].
Objective: To investigate the effect of different concentrations of fluoride and iodine in drinking water on children's dental fluorosis and thyroid function. Methods: According to different concentration of fluoride and iodine in drinking water, four villages in two counties of Henan province were classified as high fluoride and iodine, high fluoride,
The effects of excessive fluoride intake
A survey undertaken in areas of Tanzania where the water has a very high fluoride content showed mottling of the teeth. Some skeletal fluorotic changes were found in some older people. The problem of reducing the fluoride content of the water to acceptable levels is discussed.
The effects of high levels of fluoride and iodine on intellectual ability and the metabolism of fluoride and iodine.
The authors carried out a study on the intellectual abilities and fluoride/iodine metabolism of children living in a high fluoride-high iodine area. Among the results: the percentage of the general population living in this fluoride/iodine-contaminated region that suffered from goiter (clinical thyroid enlargement) was 3.8%, the rate of children already showing some thyroid
Fluorine in the Aetiology of Endemic Goitre
The distribution of endemic goitre in the Punjab and in England is related to the geological distribution of fluorine and to the distribution of human dental fluorosis (mottled enamel). Inquiry showed the presence of dental fluorosis among school-children in two areas of Somerset where two previous observers had recorded a high incidence of goitre, and the absence of dental fluorosis in an adjoining area selected as control where endemic goitre was absent.
Fluoride & Goiter
Goitre (aka goiter) is an enlargement of the thyroid gland that in some cases can produce visible swelling in the neck. The main cause of goitre is iodine deficiency. Goitre can also be caused by other things, including hypothyroidism and substances that cause goitre (goitrogens). Since as far back as the
Fluoride, Water Hardness, and Endemic Goitre
Variations in goitre prevalence were found to correlate closely with the fluoride content (p=0-74; P<0-01) and with the hardness (p=0.77; P<0-01) of the water in each village. The effects of fluoride and water hardness seem to be independent.
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
