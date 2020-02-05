Abstract
Highlights
- Determine F bioaccessibility by Biomimetic Whole Digestion-Plasma in-vitro Method.
- More bioaccessible F was determined in small intestine and plasma.
- High occupational exposure risk of F to local farmers should be concerned.
- Same factor may not be equal in effects on F bioaccessibility and exposure risk.
Due to potential adverse effects of excessive fluorine (F), interests regarding considerable accumulation of F in agricultural soils from application of fertilizers are increasing continually. However, less detailed information of hazard and risk of F in fertilizers to human directly by hand-to-mouth pathway can be obtained. Herein, the bioaccessibility of F (Fbio) in fertilizers is determined by Biomimetic Whole Digestion-Plasma in-vitro Method (BWDPM), which is developed to detect the behaviour of bioaccessible F in both the whole digestive system and plasma for the first time. Observations of higher Fbio in small intestinal phases (4.35–56.33%), large intestine (1.01–40.52%) and plasma (8.07–66.70%) yielded them as the major phases which are faced with higher exposure risk of F. Compared with phosphate fertilizer, more bioaccessible F was observed in compound fertilizer. Some studied factors, such as sweat and food, yield insignificant influences on Fbio, whereas can affect the exposure estimations of F considerably. Exposure risks based on Fbio of fertilizers should be highly concerned, especially the occupational exposure to local farmers. In a word, more explicit and realistic information of the potential risk of F on human health could be obtained by the introduction of Fbio.
Graphical abstract
Concentrations of ionic, total, and bound fluoride in plasma
We found no significant difference between the means for ionic, bound, and total fluoride concentrations in the plasma of male and female subjects of the same age, living in a community with fluoridated water. When results for the 264 fasting subjects were therefore combined according to age, they indicated that
Urinary and plasma fluoride levels in pregnant women from Mexico City
Highlights There is growing concern that fluoride may be a neurodevelopmental toxicant. We characterize urine and plasma fluoride levels in 872 pregnant mothers. Fluoride levels through pregnancy were relatively stable. Background: There is need to assess the developmental neurotoxicity of fluoride. Our knowledge of prenatal fluoride exposure is challenged as few
Placental transfer of fluoride in the human fetus at low and high F-intake.
In a previous investigation it was established that in pregnant women drinking water with a medium fluoride concentration, 0.5-0.6 ppm F, the mean F-value of the placenta is significantly higher than that in the cord blood or the maternal blood. The findings under such conditions suggest that the placenta accumulates
[Biological exposure limits caused by co exposure to fluoride and arsenic based on Wnt signaling pathway].
Chronic fluoride-arsenic combined poisoning is a global public health problem. While the cause of the disease is clear, the pathogenesis is unknown. Given that there is no specific treatment, early prevention is particularly important. Biological exposure limits are designed to investigate the maximum allowable concentration of harmful effects from exogenous
Serum fluoride concentrations in renal insufficiency
In an area with non-fluoridated water (F content, 0.061 ppm), serum fluoride concentrations as measured with an ion specific electrode were as follows: controls (N = 13), 0.0127 ppm + 0.0057 (mean + SD); renal insufficiency (N = 10), 0.0452 ppm + 0.0151; chronic hemodialysis (N = 11), 0.0424 +
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
Fluoridation, Dialysis & Osteomalacia
In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors discovered that patients receiving kidney dialysis were accumulating very high levels of fluoride in their bones and blood, and that this exposure was associated with severe forms of osteomalacia, a bone-softening disease that leads to weak bones and often excruciating bone pain. Based on
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Annapolis: Water Fluoridation Linked to Death of Dialysis Patient
EVENING CAPITAL (Annapolis, Maryland) November 29, 1979 Fluoride Linked to Death by Mary Ann Kryzankowicz Staff Writer Fluoride poisoning has been definitely linked to the death of a 65-year-old kidney dialysis patient who became ill during a blood cleaning process Nov 11. State Medical Examiner Dr. (illegible) Guard has ruled that Lawrence Blake, 65, of Arundel
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
