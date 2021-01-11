Abstract
This study aimed to carry out a systematic review of meta-analysis and risk assessment of the global pooled concentration of fluoride and identify the influencing factors of fluoride loads in groundwater. The study extracted data from 36 most prevalent regions of 20 countries in the world through various search engines using keywords as well as Boolean Operators and follows the PRISMA statement in every phase of literature searching. The study illustrated the pooled concentration of fluoride in the selected 20 countries was 2.1267 mg/L (1.650, 2.604) at 95% Confidence Interval, which was higher than the WHO standards limit of 1.5 mg/L. The results of the meta-analysis suggested that pH, Na, HCO3 – and rainfall was significantly positively correlated (r= ~0.4; p<0.05) to fluoride and has a weak correction with the other parameters such as local temperature, altitude, water depth, EC, Ca, and Mg (r= -0.064 to +0.214; p?0.05). Concerning, the risk assessment through oral and dermal route exposure revealed that the consumers in most of the regions were at considerable risk, and the children were more vulnerable than the adults (THQ>1). The study findings would help to take measures for safe water supply in the affected areas.
Evaluation of the reliability of human teeth matrix used as a biomarker for fluoride environmental pollution.
Highlights Environmental contamination by heavy metals has been a matter of great concern in many countries for several decades. Human exposure to such elements may cause adverse health effects and young children are particularly at risk. Several studies have analyzed animals’ teeth to evaluate the relationship between increased fluoride exposure
Predictors of Plasma Fluoride Concentrations in Children and Adolescents.
Despite increasing concerns about neurotoxicity of fluoride in children, sources of fluoride exposure apart from municipal water fluoridation are poorly understood. We aimed to describe the associations of demographics, drinking water characteristics, diet, and oral health behaviors with plasma fluoride concentrations in U.S. children. We used data from 3928 6–19-year-olds
Allergy to fluoride
Six children and one adult exhibited various allergic reactions after the use of toothpaste and vitamin preparations containing fluoride. The following conditions were encountered: Urticaria, exfoliative dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, stomatitis, gastro-intestinal and respiratory allergy.
Sodium Fluoride F 18: Summary of Use during Lactation.
Drug Levels and Effects Information in this record refers to the use of sodium fluoride F 18 as a diagnostic agent. The manufacturer recommends withholding breastfeeding for 24 hours after a diagnostic dose of 300-450 MBq (8 to 12 mCi); however, this time might be longer than necessary given the minimal
Fluorine and Fluorosis [June 1944].
Excerpt The first account of mottled enamel in human beings was given in 1902 by Eager of the United States Public Health Service who noticed its frequency among Italian emigrants from Naples. Black and McKay (1916) found it occurring in various parts of the U.S.A. and described it more fully in
Skeletal Fluorosis & Individual Variability
One of the common fallacies in the research on skeletal fluorosis is the notion that there is a uniform level of fluoride that is safe for everyone in the population. These "safety thresholds" have been expressed in terms of (a) bone fluoride content, (b) daily dose, (c) water fluoride level, (d) urinary fluoride level, and (e) blood fluoride level. The central fallacy with each of these alleged safety thresholds, however, is that they ignore the wide range of individual susceptibility in how people respond to toxic substances, including fluoride.
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
