Campaign to fluoridate Washington state – Part 3. Fluoridation statistics.

Tap water with fluoride at the right level helps adults and also seniors, who can be more susceptible to tooth decay. This is important since Medicare doesn’t cover most dental care costs, leaving seniors with no dental care or costly bills. People from generations born after fluoridation was commonly implemented in the United States don’t need dentures or costly implants as they reach old age.

Because water fluoridation protects and strengthens tooth enamel, it improves oral health even among people who brush their teeth daily and visit their dentists regularly. Many communities view water fluoridation as a highly cost-effective way to ensure that everyone benefits from better health.