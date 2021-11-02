Abstract Objective : Fluoride exposure >1.5 mg/L from water has been associated with adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes. Little is known, however, about the effect of fluoride at levels consistent with water fluoridation (i.e., 0.7 mg/L) on pregnancy and birth outcomes. We examined the relationship between maternal fluoride exposure, fertility, and birth outcomes in a Canadian pregnancy cohort living in areas where municipal drinking water fluoride concentrations ranged from 0.04 to 0.87 mg/L. Methods : Using data from the Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals (MIREC) study, we estimated fluoride exposure during pregnancy using three different metrics: 1) maternal urinary fluoride concentrations standardized for specific gravity (MUF SG ) and averaged across all three trimesters (N = 1566), 2) water fluoride concentration (N = 1370), and 3) fluoride intake based on self-reported consumption of water, coffee, and tea, adjusted for body weight (N = 1192). Data on fertility, birth weight, gestational age, preterm birth, and small-for-gestational age (SGA) were assessed. We used multiple linear regression to examine associations between fluoride exposure, birth weight and gestational age, and logistic regression to examine associations with fertility, preterm birth, and SGA, adjusted for relevant covariates. Results : Median (IQR) MUF SG was 0.50 (0.33-0.76) mg/L, median water fluoride was 0.52 (0.17-0.64) mg/L, and median fluoride intake was 0.008 (0.003-0.013) mg/kg/day. MUF SG , water fluoride concentrations, and fluoride intake were not significantly associated with fertility, birth weight, gestational age, preterm birth, or SGA. Fetal sex did not modify any of the associations. Conclusion : Fluoride exposure during pregnancy was not associated with fertility or birth outcomes in this Canadian cohort.

Keywords Fluoride pregnancy birth outcomes fertility drinking water

Conflict of Interest No conflicts of interest to disclose.

Funding This study was supported by the National Institute of Environmental Health Science (grant numbers R21ES027044, 2020-2025; R01ES030365, 2016-2019). The Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals Study was supported by the Chemicals Management Plan at Health Canada, the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, and the Canadian Institute for Health Research (grant MOP-81285, 2006).

Acknowledgements We thank Nicole Lupien, BA, Stéphanie Bastien, BA, and Romy-Leigh McMaster, BA (Centre de Recherche, CHU Sainte-Justine), and the MIREC Study Coordinating Staff for their administrative support, the MIREC study group of investigators and site investigators, as well as the MIREC Biobank; Dr. Jillian Ashely-Martin and Dr. Tye Arbuckle for their review of our manuscript as the Knowledge Translation representatives for the MIREC study; Christine Buckley, MSc, Frank Lippert, PhD, and Prithvi Chandrappa, MSc (Indiana University School of Dentistry), for their analysis of urinary fluoride and specific gravity at the Indiana University School of Dentistry. We also thank staff affiliated with community water treatment plants who helped to provide water fluoride data for this study. No compensation was received from a funding sponsor for these contributions.

Appendix. Supplementary materials

© 2021 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Ltd.