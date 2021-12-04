Abstract

It has been reported that donepezil and rivastigmine, the acetylcholinesterase (AchE) inhibitors commonly used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), do not only inhibit AChE but also have antioxidant properties. As oxidative stress is involved in AD pathogenesis, in our study we attempted to examine the influence of donepezil and rivastigmine on the activity of antioxidant enzymes and glutathione concentration in macrophages—an important source of reactive oxygen species and crucial for oxidative stress progression. The macrophages were exposed to sodium fluoride induced oxidative stress. The antioxidant enzymes activity and concentration of glutathione were measured spectrophotometrically. The generation of reactive oxygen species was visualized by confocal microscopy. The results of our study showed that donepezil and rivastigmine had a stimulating effect on catalase activity. However, when exposed to fluoride-induced oxidative stress, the drugs reduced the activity of some antioxidant enzymes (Cat, SOD, GR). These observations suggest that the fluoride-induced oxidative stress may suppress the antioxidant action of AChE inhibitors. Our results may have significance in the clinical practice of treatment of AD and other dementia diseases.

*Free full-text study online at https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/16/1/10/htm

EXCERPT:

Fluoride (F) is an element with proven prooxidative properties and an ability to cross the BBB. It can induce neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration which may be clinically manifested as memory, concentration or cognitive disorders [ 28 29 ]. The most important toxic effects of F in the brain include increase in prooxidative processes rate with subsequent damage to neurons, impairment of signal transmission within synapses, and induction of inflammation [ 30 ]. Mentioned ravages concerning fluoride action may possibly be in relation to nervous tissue degenerative changes reported in AD [ 31 ].